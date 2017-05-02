LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas State Medical Board says it’s investigating whether any licensed doctors helped the Department of Correction obtain the drugs used to execute four inmates last month.
Kevin O’Dwyer, who serves as an attorney for the medical board, says the inquiry arose after media coverage of the executions.
Arkansas uses three drugs in lethal injections: a sedative, a paralytic and a final drug that stops the heart. But the state doesn’t have to publicly reveal details about how it obtains the drugs because of a secrecy law passed by the Legislature.
Many pharmaceutical companies have objected to the use of their products in executions.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
O’Dwyer tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pTErqs ) the board can subpoena witnesses and records, and it has the authority to reprimand doctors or revoke their licenses.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.