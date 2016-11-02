NEW YORK (AP) — An Arizona man has been charged with trying to hack into email accounts at over 75 universities nationwide.

Jonathan Powell, of Phoenix, was arrested Wednesday and held for arraignment in Phoenix federal court. New York prosecutors allege Powell successfully mined accounts for private information at a New York school from his work computer at a Phoenix business.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) says the prosecution should be a wakeup call for educational institutions across the country.

He says Powell targeted dozens of schools and successfully hacked into student email accounts at the New York school and one in Pennsylvania. He says Powell stole students’ personal information and searched photos for potentially embarrassing content. Prosecutors didn’t name the schools.

It wasn’t immediately clear who will represent Powell in court.