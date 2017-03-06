PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has awarded $2.5 million to a military veteran who said that his now-terminal cancer would have been curable had the Veterans Administration hospital in Phoenix diagnosed it sooner.
U.S. Magistrate Michelle Burns ruled Monday that a nurse practitioner who found abnormalities in Steven Cooper’s prostate in 2011 should have ordered more testing.
Instead, Cooper learned 11 months later that he had cancer.
Government lawyers say the nurse practitioner didn’t turn up indications of cancer during the initial examination.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Exhausted mom needs sleep before marriage crumbles | Dear Carolyn
Phoenix was the epicenter of a scandal that revealed veterans on secret waiting lists who faced scheduling delays.
But there were no references to the scandal in Burns’ decision or in trial arguments by Cooper’s attorneys.
___
Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.