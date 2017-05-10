MADRID (AP) — An Argentine comic musical group has been awarded one of Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias awards for spreading Ibero-American culture through wit and music.
Organizers said Wednesday the Les Luthiers group was chosen for the communications and humanities prize in recognition of its artistic creation and humor.
It described Les Luthiers as “a critical mirror” and a reference point for freedom in society.
Les Luthiers has been playing theaters across Latin America and Spain since being formed in Buenos Aires in 1967.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- 1 dead after car crashes into home in North Seattle WATCH
The six-man troupe is known for making its own instruments and mixing music with comic sketches.
The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include social sciences, sport and scientific research.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.