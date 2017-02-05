MADRID (AP) — Actor-turned-director Raul Arevalo’s first film, “The Fury of a Patient Man,” won best picture and he was honored for best directorial debut and best original screenplay at the 31st Spanish Film Academy’s Goya Awards.

Arevalo, 37, shared the screenplay award Saturday night with David Pulido for co-writing the dark thriller.

While “Fury” took the biggest prize, Juan Antonio Bayona’s “A Monster Calls” swept up nine awards, including best director for Bayona and many of the technical awards. The film, which stars Liam Neeson, Felicity Jones and Sigourney Weaver, tells the story of a troubled boy whose nightmares become very real.

Emma Suarez claimed two Goyas, for best actress in Pedro Almodovar’s “Julieta” and for best supporting actress in “La Proxima Piel” (“The Next Skin”).

Roberto Alamo won best actor for “May God Save Us” while best supporting actor went to Manolo Solo for “The Fury of a Patient Man.”

“Timecode,” which has been nominated for this year’s Oscar Awards, won the Goya for best short film.

Silvia Perez Cruz won best original song for “Ai, ai, ai.” The singer concluded her acceptance speech with a moving a cappella lament for those Spaniards who lost their homes during the country’s recent economic crisis.

The honors Saturday were not Arevalo’s first successes at the Goya Awards. As an actor, Arevalo had also won a Goya in 2010 for best supporting actor for “Gordos.”

The annual Goya Awards are Spain’s version of the Oscars, honoring excellence in filmmaking for full-length features, shorts, animated films and documentaries. There are two separate categories to honor the best European film and the best Spanish-language film from outside Spain. Members of the Spanish Film Academy are eligible to vote.