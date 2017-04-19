ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania arena has decided it really needs less cowbell.
The Erie Times-News (http://bit.ly/2pDgRxx ) reports that the operator of the Erie Insurance Arena is banning the noisemakers.
Fans clanged cowbells throughout the Erie Otters’ playoff game Tuesday. And some fans threw them onto the ice as the Otters celebrated a win that sent them to the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference finals.
The Otters had provided cowbells to fans as a giveaway and sold them as part of its merchandise line, but spokesman Aaron Cooney said the team agrees with the ban and will no longer sell the items.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
Arena operator Erie Events said Wednesday the ban was intended to make “a safer environment” for everyone.
___
Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.