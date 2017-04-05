ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that a St. Paul police officer who was fired after being shown on video kicking a man should be reinstated.
But the arbitrator agreed that the officer, Brett Palkowitsch, should receive a 30-day suspension
The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2obi9yL ) reports the decision was announced Wednesday, the same day the St. Paul City Council approved a record $2 million settlement with Frank Baker, the man who was kicked by Palkowitsch and badly bitten by a police dog last June.
In a statement, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said he remains “disappointed that an officer used excessive force, put his colleagues’ safety in jeopardy and severely injured an innocent man.”
St. Paul Police Federation President Dave Titus says Palkowitsch looks forward to returning to duty.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
