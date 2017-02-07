MIAMI (AP) — An April trial date has been set for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect charged in a U.S. drug trafficking case.
A federal judge set an April 3 trial date for Guy Philippe at a brief hearing Monday. Philippe previously pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.
Philippe was flown to the U.S. last month after his arrest in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince during a live radio show.
Supporters say the 48-year-old Philippe is innocent and blamed his arrest on political foes. Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, which they claim should give him immunity from prosecution.
A former police chief, Philippe led a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.
