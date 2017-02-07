Share story

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — An April trial date has been set for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect charged in a U.S. drug trafficking case.

A federal judge set an April 3 trial date for Guy Philippe at a brief hearing Monday. Philippe previously pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.

Philippe was flown to the U.S. last month after his arrest in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince during a live radio show.

Supporters say the 48-year-old Philippe is innocent and blamed his arrest on political foes. Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, which they claim should give him immunity from prosecution.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

A former police chief, Philippe led a 2004 uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

The Associated Press