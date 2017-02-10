ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tax appraisers in North Carolina have put a price tag on the iconic Biltmore House, the land it sits on and related development: nearly $300 million.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2kuqrwE) Buncombe County officials this week released numbers showing the approximately 135,000-square-foot home with 250 rooms is valued at about $37 million.

The county tax department also says the approximately 2,194-acre property is valued at more than $64 million. With hotels, restaurants, outbuildings and private residences, the total value of public areas of Biltmore Estate is nearly $300 million.

Biltmore Estate has appreciated since the last reappraisal was released in 2013. The land immediately surrounding Biltmore House increased in value by 40 percent, and the value of the buildings, including Biltmore House but not the hotels, increased by 27 percent.

