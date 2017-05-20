Share story

By
The Associated Press

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) — The appearance of a bear cub — a real one, not a mascot — forced the cancellation of a pair of high school baseball and softball games in Vermont.

Blue Mountain Union High School and Oxbow High School gave up Friday after a curious black bear cub refused to be shooed away, and then wandered into a dugout.

Oxbow baseball coach Shawn French told the Valley News (http://bit.ly/2rCWmyr ) it was a historic first that sent players and fans scurrying indoors.

Officials say the cub had been lurking for a couple of days, necessitating cancellation of school recess at Blue Mountain school in Wells River.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Friday games were delayed because of the cub’s appearance before being canceled altogether when the cub returned.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

The Associated Press