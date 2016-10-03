ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court is upholding a ruling that says union supporters can leaflet fellow employees inside a lobby of the Mercedes-Benz factory in Alabama.

A decision released Monday by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came in a United Auto Workers complaint filed against the German automaker before the National Labor Relations Board.

The board ruled two years ago that Mercedes was wrong to stop union supporters from handing out literature inside the atrium at its non-union plant west of Birmingham. The practice was later allowed by the company.

The 11th Circuit did instruct the federal agency to review its original decision saying workers could also leaflet in team centers near the assembly line.

Both the union and the company are calling the decision a victory.