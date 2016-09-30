WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court says “no constitutional doubt arises” that federal law prohibits Kansas from requiring citizenship documents from people who register to vote at motor vehicle offices.

The ruling handed down late Friday evening upholds U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson’s temporary order forcing Kansas to register more than 20,000 voters. The court had previously refused to issue an emergency stay of the order, and this latest ruling comes after a three-judge panel heard oral arguments in the case.

The decision is the latest setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. It comes just a day after the Kansas Republican avoided contempt proceedings by striking a deal with the American Civil Liberties union to fully register and clearly inform affected voters that they could vote in the November election.