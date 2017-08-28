The U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a Milwaukee federal judge’s approval of a settlement in the infamous case about whether Subway’s “foot-long” sandwiches were always 12 inches long.

MILWAUKEE — A class-action lawsuit that almost extracted $520,000 out of Subway over the length of its sandwiches just derailed at a federal appeals court.

Judge Diane Sykes, writing for a three-judge panel, concluded: “Because the settlement yields fees for class counsel and ‘zero benefits for the class,’ the class should not have been certified and the settlement should not have been approved.”

After an Australian teenager took a photo of his Subway sandwich coming up short next to a ruler in 2013 and posted it online, people began to sue over the length of their subs. Several were consolidated into a single class-action case that was assigned to U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman in Milwaukee.

“In their haste to file suit, however, the lawyers neglected to consider whether the claims had any merit. They did not,” Sykes wrote.

She noted that early discovery in the case showed Subway already had fairly strict standards about how much dough was in unbaked loaves, and that the minor variations in length were unpreventable, given the nature of baking. Plus, she wrote, no customer really gets less food than they expect, since they watch their subs get made in front of them and can ask for more toppings.

Nonetheless, a settlement plan announced in 2015 would have paid the 10 plaintiff law firms involved a total of $525,000 but given most class members — the millions of people who purchased Subway subs since 2003 — only some promised new procedures Subway said would further assure that their rolls measured a full 12 inches.

The injunctive nature of the settlement was because there really were no damages to any customer. Seeking the other relief from Subway was a way for the lawyers to preserve fees. Some folks objected to the proposed deal.

Theodore Frank, “a class member and professional objector to hollow class-action settlements,” in Sykes’ words, tried to block the planned deal but Adelman approved it. Besides fees to the lawyers, a few named plaintiffs would get $500 each.

The class lawyers tried to argue that since the relief to the class was injunctive, Frank stood to gain nothing if the attorney fees were reduced. But Sykes noted that Frank’s objection was to certification of the class and the settlement itself.

She observed that before — and after — the settlement, customers could still occasionally get a sandwich in a bun a little under 12 inches or 6 inches long. She was not impressed that some who might find offense could theoretically return to court and try to have Subway found in contempt.

“Contempt as a remedy to enforce a worthless settlement is itself worthless. Zero plus zero equals zero,” Sykes wrote.

Adam Schulman, who represented the objector Frank (who is Ted Frank, director of the Center for Class Action Fairness), said, “It was wonderful to see the principle vindicated,” that cases without benefits to absent class members should not be certified.

“Subway should really be the happiest,” though, he said, as Schulman read Sykes’ language to suggest the case is likely headed for dismissal.

But Thomas A. Zimmerman Jr., one of the class-action attorneys, said they will now seek to have internal Subway documents that were kept confidential for the purpose of mediation in the case made part of the public court record.

“We intend to pursue the cases,” he said. “People will definitely have a different view once they see the information the two judges saw.”

Subway released this statement Monday: “We are pleased that the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals recognized, as had the lower court before it, that the Subway brand did not misrepresent its product. We stand behind our commitment to quality.”