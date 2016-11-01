NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York City has ordered a new murder-for-hire trial for a former hip-hop and rap promoter serving a life prison term.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court said Tuesday a judge made errors that affected the fairness of the trial of James Rosemond, known in rap circles as “Jimmy the Henchman.”

Rosemond was convicted in December 2014 on charges he ordered a crew to kill an associate of the rap group known as G-Unit. Prosecutors said the killing was payback for an assault on Rosemond’s son. Rosemond’s lawyer argued witnesses against him were unreliable.

Rosemond has represented artists including The Game and Sean Kingston. He already was serving a life sentence for smuggling cocaine in music equipment cases between studios in New York and Los Angeles.