ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a judge’s refusal to throw out a lawsuit against Ferguson by the man who was with Michael Brown when a police officer shot him to death in 2014.
Tuesday’s ruling by an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel sided with Dorian Johnson in concluding that former officer Darren Wilson and ex-chief Thomas Jackson aren’t immune from such litigation.
Johnson argues that a he walked with Brown on a Ferguson street, Wilson illegally detained him by using his police vehicle to block their path. Moments later Wilson shot and killed Brown. Johnson fled.
Johnson also insists Wilson “acted with deliberate indifference or reckless disregard” for Johnson’s rights.
A grand jury and the Justice Department cleared Wilson of criminal wrongdoing.