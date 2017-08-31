LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three Planned Parenthood patients are asking an appeals court for a review after a panel of federal judges ruled that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to the organization.
The three Planned Parenthood Great Plains patients asked the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reconsider the three-judge panel’s decision. The panel on Aug. 16 vacated a federal judge’s preliminary injunction that prevented Arkansas from suspending Medicaid payments for services rendered to patients in the state.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state’s Medicaid contract with the organization in 2015 over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.
Planned Parenthood said a review by the full court is needed because the panel’s ruling conflicts with four other appeals court decisions.
Most Read Stories
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Shoreline motorcyclist on ‘terrifying’ traffic stop: Threatened at gunpoint but not ticketed WATCH