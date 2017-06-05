CHICAGO (AP) — A federal appeals court again has rejected a request from former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for a rehearing on his request for another resentencing.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2salSPa ) that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday denied Blagojevich’s May 19 petition for a hearing before the entire court. Blagojevich made the request a month after a three-judge panel of the appeals court rejected his case.
Those three judges in April rejected arguments that a federal judge failed to consider Blagojevich’s prison rehabilitation efforts when resentencing him last summer. U.S. District Judge James Zagel gave Blagojevich the same 14-year term he’d handed down in 2011.
Blagojevich has exhausted virtually all of his legal options. One of the last options would be to ask President Donald Trump for clemency.
Most Read Stories
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Police spar with protesters of pro-Trump rally in Portland; 14 arrested, dozens of weapons seized VIEW
- Seattle Partners withdraws proposal to renovate KeyArena
___
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/