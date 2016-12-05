PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Somali American sentenced to 30 years in prison for plotting to bomb downtown Portland during the annual lighting of a Christmas tree.
The truck bomb was a fake given to him in 2010 by undercover FBI agents posing as terrorists.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Monday that a U.S. District Court judge properly rejected Mohamed Mohamud’s claim of entrapment.
The 50-page opinion states the government’s conduct was aggressive, but the sting fell short of a due process violation.
The court also rejected an assertion that the warrantless surveillance of his foreign communications violated his constitutional rights.
