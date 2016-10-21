AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — FIFA’s president says the U-17 Women’s World Cup hosted by Jordan shows that “women’s football is not only confined to some parts of the world.”

Gianni Infantino spoke late Friday, after attending the final match in which North Korea defeated Japan 5:4 in a penalty shootout.

The competition was the first international women’s soccer tournament to be held in the Middle East.

Infantino said more needs to be done to grow women’s soccer in the region and that “the future will show we were right in coming here.” He says women’s youth soccer has developed, and that “now the girls are really athletes with top skills.”

The youth tournament was first held in 2008 and takes place every other year.

North Korea became champion for the second time Friday.