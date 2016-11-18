ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Something resembling a noose has been found hanging from a bathroom stall at the same Detroit-area school where a group of students shouted “build the wall” the day after Republican Donald Trump was elected president.
District Superintendent Shawn Lewis-Lakin says administrators at Royal Oak Middle School found the apparent noose Friday afternoon while investigating a commotion at a boys’ restroom.
Lewis-Lakin says the district and Royal Oak police are investigating the incident.
Video of the Nov. 9 chant in the school’s cafeteria was widely viewed on social media. The chant was an apparent reference to Trump’s call for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s not clear whether students were targeting other students.
Reports of violence and threats toward ethnic minorities have increased since Trump was elected.
