RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two brothers wrongfully imprisoned for three decades in the killing of an 11-year-old girl say they’ve reached a legal settlement with law enforcement officials.

A legal filing Tuesday by their lawyer seeks approval for a settlement with defendants including a local sheriff, police department and state agents. They asked that settlement details be sealed by the court.

Henry McCollum and Leon Brown said their civil rights were violated and sought unspecified monetary damages in their lawsuit.

Attorneys on both sides didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

McCollum and Brown were freed from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence indicated that another man raped and killed the girl. They were later pardoned and awarded $750,000 each from the state through a separate process for wrongful convictions.