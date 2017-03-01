ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — West Point says two cadets face courts-martial on charges of distributing drugs and another senior faces similar charges amid a months-long investigation.
The U.S. Military Academy first announced in November that six cadets faced charges they conspired to distribute drugs.
Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen has now referred two of them to a general courts-martial. Christopher Monge of Coplay, Pennsylvania, and Tevin Long of Richmond, Texas. are on administrative leave.
West Point says the general nature of the charges involve the wrongful distribution, introduction and use of cocaine, oxycodone, oxymorphone and alprazolam.
Similar charges were bought Tuesday against Ammon Tuimaunei. He is currently an active cadet pending a hearing. His hometown wasn’t available.
The Associated Press was not immediately able to reach the cadets by phone for comment.
