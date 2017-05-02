HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal agency that plans to build a new Yellowstone River dam and bypass channel meant to save an endangered fish only has about half the money needed for construction.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inked a $36 million contract with Ames Construction to build the irrigation dam and the channel for endangered pallid sturgeon in Montana. But the agency has only $19 million in hand.
Project manager Christopher Fassero says a funding request has been made to Congress. The money was not in a spending bill released Monday, and President Donald Trump has proposed cutting the Corps’ budget $1 billion next year.
A federal judge last month cleared the Corps to begin construction. Wildlife groups that oppose the dam plan to ask the judge as early as Tuesday to block the project again.
