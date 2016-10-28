Four men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations that he sexually abused them are now asking for a federal civil rights investigation into their claim that state and local authorities botched a criminal probe of the case.

The lawyer for the former East Stroudsburg University students says they’re still seeking justice a decade after the alleged abuse.

A complaint letter to the Justice Department’s civil rights division that was obtained by The Associated Press says state and local prosecutors failed to “properly and competently investigate the sexual assault allegations” against former university vice president Isaac Sanders.

Sanders has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He’s never been charged criminally and a civil jury found in his favor.

State and local prosecutors defend their handling of the case.