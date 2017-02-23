NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, will not perform at Coachella this year, but will headline the festival in 2018.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday, Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said the pop star had to pull out of the famed festival under doctor’s orders.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It was not clear who will perform in her absence. Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will also headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Beyonce was originally set to perform April 15 and 22. It would have marked her first time she performed at the festival, and she would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007.

Beyonce, who last appeared at Coachella in 2014 when she danced onstage during her sister Solange’s set, announced last month that she and Jay Z are expecting twins. It is not clear when Beyonce is due to give birth. Earlier this month, the pregnant singer performed at the Grammy Awards, where she won two honors for her genre-bending album, “Lemonade.”

Jay Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, are the parents of Blue Ivy, who was born in 2012.

Other performers at this year’s Coachella include Lorde, the xx, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Justice, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.

