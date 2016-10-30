HELSINKI (AP) — Swedish police say that a fire killed a family of four, including two small children, in an apartment in a suburb of the southwestern city of Karlstad.

Karlstad police spokesman Tommy Lindh says the victims “showed no sign of life” when they were taken out of the building by rescue personnel. They were declared dead later Sunday. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Police said the parents were in their 30s, but couldn’t give the ages of the children whom local media reported as being of pre-school age.