HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say rescuers have discovered a third body following a New Year’s Day fire in a large apartment building in Massachusetts.
Officials say the blaze broke out Sunday morning in Holyoke, and flames were visible on the third, fourth and fifth floors.
Authorities say 48-year-old Maria Cartagena jumped from the fourth or fifth floor and died. Fifty-five-year-old Jorge Munoz was also found dead in the fire.
On Monday afternoon, emergency workers found the remains of a third person. Authorities are trying to identify the victim and notify the family.
Several people were hospitalized with injuries.
Officials say a firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.
Demolition crews began tearing down the upper floors. The city’s building inspector determined it could collapse.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
