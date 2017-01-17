A person familiar with the investigation says a shooting in Jersey City has left three people dead, and police are investigating whether the shooting was drug related.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren’t authorized to release information about the incident.
The gunfire erupted at a home on Fulton Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating, but a spokesman says no information is available.
