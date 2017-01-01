EVERGREEN, Colo. (AP) — A Denver-area Boy Scout troop made up almost entirely of refugees provides a safe haven where its members can be themselves, troop leaders say.
At campouts, the scouts dine on foods from their native countries, such as fish head stew, fire-roasted corn and Chatpate, a popular Nepalese street snack.
The troop formed in 2014 deals with challenges and problems unique to the refugee population, but it also helps kids adjust to American culture, its leaders say.
In addition, the group provides a blueprint for other Boy Scout troops to attract some of the tens of thousands of refugees who could make the United States home in the coming years.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
___
Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.