MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — Displaced Iraqi citizens have been fleeing the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, crossing the Nineveh plains northeast of Mosul to reach the Kurdish-controlled areas.

Iraqi troops advanced cautiously into eastern districts of Mosul on Friday, facing stiff resistance from Islamic State militants a day after they paused their assault due to poor visibility, officers said.

On Thursday, cloudy skies over Iraq’s second-largest city had obscured the visibility of the drones and warplanes on which the troops rely, hindering their advance.

Here are some images from The Associated Press from Mosul, Iraq, on Thursday and Friday.