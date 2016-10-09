JERUSALEM (AP) — An Associated Press photographer on Sunday was shot and lightly wounded by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank.
Photographer Majdi Mohammed said he was covering an arrest raid in the village of al-Ram when residents began throwing stones at Israeli forces. The forces, including Israeli troops and paramilitary border police, responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
Mohammed said that during the unrest, one of the Israelis cursed him and ordered him to leave. He said that as he turned around to leave, he was shot from close range in the back of his shoulder, an area that was not covered by his protective vest. Mohammed said the bullet did not break any bones, but the impact left a bloody welt on his shoulder.
Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a military spokesman, and Micky Rosenfeld, a police spokesman, both said the incident would be investigated
Most Read Stories
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- FINAL: Huskies snap 12-game losing streak vs. Ducks with 70-21 blowout victory over Oregon
- Now Seattle wants to copy Portland’s disastrous homeless camping policy | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.