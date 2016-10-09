JERUSALEM (AP) — An Associated Press photographer on Sunday was shot and lightly wounded by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank.

Photographer Majdi Mohammed said he was covering an arrest raid in the village of al-Ram when residents began throwing stones at Israeli forces. The forces, including Israeli troops and paramilitary border police, responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Mohammed said that during the unrest, one of the Israelis cursed him and ordered him to leave. He said that as he turned around to leave, he was shot from close range in the back of his shoulder, an area that was not covered by his protective vest. Mohammed said the bullet did not break any bones, but the impact left a bloody welt on his shoulder.

Lt. Col. Peter Lerner, a military spokesman, and Micky Rosenfeld, a police spokesman, both said the incident would be investigated