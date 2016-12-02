Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of Dec. 4-10. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EST), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for November, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY: Commerce Department releases international trade data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for October, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for October, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for October, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for October, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, DEC. 5

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments and issues orders.

___

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

President Barack Obama discusses U.S. counterterrorism strategy in a speech at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on President Barack Obama’s policy shift toward Asia.

BERLIN — Germany releases factory orders data for October, a key indicator for Europe’s biggest economy.

___

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger.

BERLIN — Germany releases industrial production figures for October.

___

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank’s governing council meets to set monetary policy for the 19-country eurozone.

BEIJING — China releases auto sales for November.

TOKYO — Japan reports revised third-quarter GDP data.

___

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

WASHINGTON — National Transportation Safety Board hearing on the July hot air balloon accident in Texas that killed 16 people.

BERLIN — Germany releases export and import figures for October.

___

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

No events of note.