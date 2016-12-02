Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of Dec. 4-10. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.
The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EST), unless otherwise noted:
SUNDAY: No events of note.
MONDAY: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for November, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY: Commerce Department releases international trade data for October, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases revised third-quarter productivity data, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for October, 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY: Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for October, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for October, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY: Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for October, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY: No events of note.
___
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
No events of note.
___
MONDAY, DEC. 5
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments and issues orders.
___
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
President Barack Obama discusses U.S. counterterrorism strategy in a speech at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.
WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs subcommittee hearing on President Barack Obama’s policy shift toward Asia.
BERLIN — Germany releases factory orders data for October, a key indicator for Europe’s biggest economy.
___
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court hears arguments.
WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the proposed AT&T-Time Warner merger.
BERLIN — Germany releases industrial production figures for October.
___
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank’s governing council meets to set monetary policy for the 19-country eurozone.
BEIJING — China releases auto sales for November.
TOKYO — Japan reports revised third-quarter GDP data.
___
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
WASHINGTON — National Transportation Safety Board hearing on the July hot air balloon accident in Texas that killed 16 people.
BERLIN — Germany releases export and import figures for October.
___
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
No events of note.
