PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Here are key findings on AP’s investigation into in the U.N.’s peacekeeping crisis:
1. The AP reviewed 12 years of UN data on sexual misconduct and exploitation, and found an estimated 2,000 allegations against peacekeepers and personnel — signaling the crisis is much larger than previously known.
2. More than 300 of the allegations involved children, AP found, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.
3. A U.N. investigation report from 2007 obtained by AP shows that 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers had sex with at least nine Haitian children. No one was jailed, and Sri Lanka kept participating in U.N. missions in Haiti and elsewhere.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks United Airlines with safety video spoof WATCH
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
4. Sri Lanka refuses to specify what happened to 23 soldiers disciplined for the child sex ring in Haiti and why so few were punished.
5. In the latest U.N. annual report, Sri Lanka is cited for its “best practices” involving a paternity payment made recently to a Haitian woman. It took Sri Lanka nearly a decade to make the payment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.