RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — An exiled Palestinian politician has detailed his Gaza power-sharing deal with former foe Hamas for the first time. He says the understandings reached in quiet negotiations could lead to a better future for the long-suffering territory.
Mohammed Dahlan tells The Associated Press he expects to see the opening of blockaded Gaza’s border with Egypt by late August.
The former Gaza security chief says a $100 million Gulf-funded power plant would eventually be built to ease crippling electricity shortages.
Dahlan says chemistry between him and Gaza’s new Hamas chief helped forge the once unthinkable alliance. The two, both in their mid-50s, grew up in the same Gaza refugee camp.
Dahlan said by phone Saturday that he and Hamas chief Yehiyeh Sinwar “realized it’s time to find a way out” for Gaza.