WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump has overstated the degree of progress against Islamic State militants.

Trump says more has been done in the last six weeks than in recent years under the Obama administration.

In fact, no major cities have been taken in the past six weeks.

Last year, Iraqi military forces, supported by the U.S.-led coalition, waged successful battles to oust IS from Fallujah, Ramadi, eastern Mosul and a number of smaller towns along the Tigris River.

They also established logistical hubs for the push that began in February to retake western Mosul, which is expected to be the last major battle against IS in Iraq.

As for Syria, Trump was correct in suggesting that there has been significant progress against IS in recent weeks.