WASHINGTON (AP) — A story shared on social media that claims President Barack Obama pardoned rapper C-Murder is false.

The story shared on gummypost.com claimed Obama issued a pardon for Corey Miller, the rapper’s real name, on Dec. 7. It also quoted lyrics from “Dear Supreme Court/Under Pressure,” a song in which Miller pleads for the Supreme Court to release him.

The rapper was convicted of murder in a 2002 slaying in Louisiana. Obama could not have pardoned Miller even if he wanted to because Miller was convicted of a state crime. Under the Constitution, a president may only pardon or commute sentences for federal crimes.

Also, the U.S. Department of Justice maintains online lists of pardons and commutations issued by Obama and those lists show no such actions were taken Dec. 7. Miller’s name does not appear on the lists under any other date.

A Louisiana judge sentenced Miller to life in prison in 2009 after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a Harvey nightclub.