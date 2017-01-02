A widely shared story that claimed Pope Francis called for merging Islam and Christianity is false.
The story quotes Francis as telling a Vatican audience: “Jesus Christ, Mohammed, Jehovah, Allah. These are all names employed to describe an entity that is distinctly the same across the world. For centuries, blood has been needlessly shed because of the desire to segregate our faiths.”
Another quote it attributes to Francis: “We can accomplish miraculous things in the world by merging our faiths, and the time for such a movement is now.”
Vatican spokesman Greg Burke tells The Associated Press the quotes are “invented.”
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Amazon deploys many more orange robots at warehouses | Sunday Buzz
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks to face sixth-seeded Detroit Lions in opening round of NFL playoffs. Here's why that's a good thing
An internet search reveals the fake quotes and various incarnations of the story have been shared by numerous websites since at least 2015.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.