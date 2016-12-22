A widely shared story that claims Vice President-elect Mike Pence called Michelle Obama “the most vulgar first lady we’ve ever had” is untrue.

The story was posted by a Newslo site in October and versions of it have received tens of thousands of reactions, comments and shares on Facebook.

Like other Newslo stories, it contains a single paragraph rooted in fact followed by several paragraphs of fabricated quotes.

In this case, the story alludes to Pence’s comments to CBS on Oct. 14 that he didn’t understand Michelle Obama’s criticisms of now President-elect Donald Trump. But the story continues with several made-up quotes attributed to the Indiana governor.

When asked about the quotes, Pence spokesman Marc Lotter told The Associated Press that Pence “never uttered such words.” No evidence of the quotes attributed to Pence can be found in transcripts or on CBS News’ website.

Newslo bills itself as a “hybrid news/satire platform.”