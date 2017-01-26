PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump made a misleading claim when he told Republican lawmakers Thursday that Philadelphia’s murder rate has been “terribly increasing.”
Last year, the city logged 277 homicides. That was a slight decline from 2015, when the city had 280 homicides.
The numbers were up from 2013 and 2014. But in previous decades the homicide totals nearly always exceeded 300, and reached 500 in 1990. The city’s population has remained relatively stable over that time.
Trump’s full comments at the GOP meeting were: “Here in Philadelphia, the murder rate has been steady — I mean just terribly increasing.”
Most Read Stories
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
It is true that the 27 homicides recorded for the month through Wednesday were the highest total for January since 2012. But a single month’s numbers can’t be used to predict how a year will end up.
Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, called the president’s statement “an insult to the men and women of the Philadelphia police force.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.