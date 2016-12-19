TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A story claiming Florida is set to recount votes in the presidential election because of fraud is untrue.

The story posted on bipartisanreport.com on Dec. 6 was headlined: “Florida Moves For FULL RECOUNT Of State Over Massive Voter Fraud.” It received more than 73,000 likes, comments or shares on Facebook before it was removed from the site.

The story cited a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, which was republished by the Detroit Free Press, on a lawsuit filed on behalf of three central Florida voters. The voters alleged hacking, malfunctioning voting machines and other problems and demanded a recount of every paper ballot in the state.

A judge refused to issue an order to prevent electors from casting ballots for Republican President-elect Donald Trump. A higher court upheld that ruling Friday.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Florida by more than 112,000 votes.

Florida’s secretary of state certified the election results on Nov. 22 and no elections officials have moved for a recount.