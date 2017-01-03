CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A widely shared story claiming convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof was raped in jail is not true.
The undated story appears on the website nymeta.co. It claims Roof was assaulted by two black inmates in his cell and taken to the hospital.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Maj. Eric Watson told The Associated Press on Tuesday his office has been battling the fake story for about a year. Roof, a white man who is being held in solitary confinement for his own protection, was assaulted last year when a black inmate got through an unlocked cell door to reach him.
Roof’s face and back were bruised. Watson says that’s the only time Roof has been hurt in jail.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
Roof’s sentencing in the slayings of nine black parishioners is this week. He faces a possible death sentence.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.