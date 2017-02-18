DETROIT (AP) — They’re worried and anxious at Freedom House in Detroit.
Freedom House is a shelter for immigrants who fled bloodshed and repression in their home countries and are asking for asylum in the U.S.
Run by a nonprofit organization, it houses up to about 50 people. They can stay for as long as two years while they get their feet on the ground. They learn English and receive legal help, job preparation and health care.
But now, residents and staff members are worried by the Trump administration’s hard line on immigration, particularly its intention to end what it considers abuse of the asylum program.
Most Read Stories
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- State regulators investigating Swedish’s Cherry Hill hospital, top surgeon
Around Freedom House, there are fears that more immigrants will be turned down for asylum, deported and, ultimately, consigned to death in their home countries.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.