MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says the state’s Department of Health has cleared Miami’s Little River area of local Zika transmission.

Scott said in a statement Friday that the timing is great news as visitors are pouring into Miami for the annual Art Basel festival, which features poolside parties, blocks of art fairs and outdoor red carpet events.

Concern that the festival would be thwarted flared in July when the first cases of Zika transmission through mosquito bites on the U.S. mainland were reported in Miami’s arts district of Wynwood and later in Miami Beach. The worry has since subsided.

Scott says people should remain vigilant, wear bug spray and continue to remove standing water around their homes. Health officials believe local Zika transmission is only occurring in southern Miami Beach.