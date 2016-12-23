PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Another winter storm threatened Friday to disrupt traffic in parts of Oregon during the holiday travel rush.

Blizzard-like conditions closed Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon between Baker City and Pendleton early Friday.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for most of the eastern and central parts of the state through 10 p.m. Pacific.

State transportation officials reminded drivers not to rely on mobile phone apps to navigate around road closures and to travel with chains.

“Motorists in Eastern Oregon urged to use extreme caution as weather conditions are poor,” the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a tweet, followed by tweets of short videos showing an employee driving in heavy snow and a snow plow loading up with sand. “Maybe change travel plans.”

Snow was also falling fast along Interstate 5 in southwestern Oregon and storms were expected to bring up to a foot of snow to the Cascade Mountain passes, with the heaviest accumulations in Lane County.

Another 1 to 2 inches was forecast for the Columbia River Gorge.

Central Oregon was expecting another 2 to 3 inches of snow after getting slammed earlier this month with near-record snowfall.

The Willamette Valley, including Portland, was expected to remain clear.

To the north, forecasters predicted up to 3 inches of snow in Seattle and along Puget Sound. More was expected in the hills.