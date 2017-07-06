REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Another California doctor has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing children, some of whom were his patients, authorities said Thursday.

Dr. Benjamin Shettell was booked on suspicion of sexually abusing eight minors ranging from 6 to 17, Redding police said in a statement.

Police searched Shettell’s office, home and a storage unit, and found child pornography, authorities said.

Shettell is one owner of Fusion Health Care and Silhouette Medspa in Redding, a city of about 90,000 people about 150 miles north of Sacramento. His office offers family practice and other minor treatments, according to its website.

His arrest came after a brain surgeon from Santa Cruz, Dr. James Kohut, was charged with 11 counts of sexually abusing children under 14. Kohut’s attorney, Jay Rorty, has denied the allegations.

Shettell agreed to voluntarily suspend his license to practice law on June 30, according to court records and the California Medical Board.

His California medical record is otherwise clean. The medical board shows Shettell earning his medical degree from Canada’s University of British Columbia in 2009.

Police did not know if he had an attorney who could comment, and a message left at Shettell’s office was not immediately returned.