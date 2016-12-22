GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A donor who wishes to remain anonymous dropped a $10,000 check into a Salvation Army kettle in western Pennsylvania.
Vanessa Fullwood, the co-commander of the Greensburg Salvation Army, tells the Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2ikvw9z ) she found the check Thursday while emptying kettles from the day before.
Everett Fullwood, Vanessa’s husband and co-commander, says the check was donated outside the Westmoreland Mall.
The Fullwoods welcome the donation because this year’s fundraising campaign has been struggling to meet the local chapter’s $90,000 goal. The group has raised $75,000 and collects money in its red kettles through Christmas Eve.
The money helps provide rent and utility assistance for needy families, and to staff the local chapter’s office with five full-time and one part-time worker.
Information from: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, http://pghtrib.com
