MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The annual five-day Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia known as hajj is officially over.
Khalid al-Faisal, governor of Mecca, announced Sunday the formal end of the pilgrimage at a news conference in the holy city.
Hajj draws people from around the world to Saudi Arabia each year. The crowds, squeezed shoulder to shoulder in prayer five times a day, fill the city of Mecca and surrounding areas to perform a number of physically demanding and intricate rites.
The pilgrimage is required once in a lifetime of all Muslims with the means to go. Its goal is remission of past sins and drawing Muslims closer to God.
Most Read Stories
- 110 arrested in Bellevue prostitution sting set up ‘to fill void’ after Asian brothels shut down
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks roster cutdown day live thread: Trevone Boykin, Kasen Williams miss final 53-man roster
- ‘You need to leave’: This is not my Central District | My Take
The governor said no accidents were reported this year. In the past, construction accidents, disease and stampedes have harmed and killed pilgrims.