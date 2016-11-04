WASHINGTON (AP) — Get ready for the annual fall ritual of turning back your clocks by one hour, and relish that extra hour of sleep this weekend.
Daylight saving time is ending and it’s back to standard time for most people in the United States.
The change comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, and the shift moves one hour of daylight to the morning from the evening.
Residents of Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories don’t need to fiddle with their clocks because those places don’t observe daylight saving time. Europe made the change last weekend.
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 12.
___
Online:
Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe
