NEW YORK (AP) — For one night only, Angela Lansbury served audiences a live performance as Mrs. Potts.
The actress revived her beloved character from the Disney animated musical “Beauty and the Beast” during a 25th anniversary screening Sunday at Lincoln Center in New York.
In videos of the event posted online, Lansbury sang the musical’s title track and sweetly capped off the performance with a few lines from the film: “Run along and get in the cupboard, Chip. It’s time you was in bed. Night, night.”
Lansbury was accompanied by “Beauty and the Beast” composer Alan Menken on the piano for the spontaneous post-screening performance.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Other voice actors in attendance at the event included Paige O’Hara, Robby Benson and Richard White, who respectively played Belle, Beast and Gaston in the 1991 film.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.